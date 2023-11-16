China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos

Xinhua) 10:47, November 16, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank conducted 377 billion yuan (about 52.56 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Thursday.

The move aims to keep liquidity in the banking system reasonable and ample, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

