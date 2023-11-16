Home>>
China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos
(Xinhua) 10:47, November 16, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank conducted 377 billion yuan (about 52.56 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Thursday.
The move aims to keep liquidity in the banking system reasonable and ample, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.
A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's ICBC branch in Myanmar joins cross-border interbank payment system
- Central Huijin increases stakes in major Chinese banks
- China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos
- Chinese policy bank steps up financial support for urban infrastructure
- China's Aug new bank loans exceed expectations as financial support for real economy increases
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.