China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos
(Xinhua) 13:48, October 08, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank conducted 20 billion yuan (about 2.79 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Sunday.
The move aims to keep liquidity in the banking system reasonable and ample, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.
A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.
