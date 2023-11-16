Home>>
Xi shakes hands with Biden ahead of meeting
(People's Daily App) 08:54, November 16, 2023
President Xi Jinping shakes hands with US President Joe Biden as they meet in San Francisco, the US, on Wednesday.
