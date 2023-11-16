We Are China

Xi, Biden agree to work toward significant further increase in scheduled passenger flights

Xinhua) 08:31, November 16, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed Wednesday to commit to working toward a significant further increase in scheduled passenger flights early next year.

They reached the agreement during a summit at Filoli Estate, a country house approximately 40 km south of San Francisco, California.

