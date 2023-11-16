Home>>
Xi, Biden agree to work toward significant further increase in scheduled passenger flights
(Xinhua) 08:31, November 16, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed Wednesday to commit to working toward a significant further increase in scheduled passenger flights early next year.
They reached the agreement during a summit at Filoli Estate, a country house approximately 40 km south of San Francisco, California.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
