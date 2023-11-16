Security Council renews mandate of UN peacekeeping mission in CAR

Xinhua) 00:47, November 16, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Security Council on Wednesday adopted a resolution to renew the mandate of the UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic (CAR) for a year, till Nov. 15, 2024.

Resolution 2709 also decides that the peacekeeping mission, known by its French acronym as MINUSCA, shall maintain its current personnel level - 14,400 troops and 3,020 police officers.

The resolution won the approval of 14 of the 15 Security Council members. Russia abstained.

Resolution 2709 decides that MINUSCA's mandate is designed to advance a multiyear strategic vision to create the political, security and institutional conditions conducive to national reconciliation and durable peace through the implementation of the 2019 Political Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation and the elimination of the threat posed by armed groups.

The resolution authorizes MINUSCA to take all necessary means to carry out its mandate within its capabilities and areas of deployment.

The resolution sets as priority tasks of MINUSCA the protection of civilians; support for the extension of state authority, the deployment of security forces, and the preservation of territorial integrity; good offices and support to the CAR peace process; facilitation of delivery of humanitarian assistance; and the protection of UN personnel, installations, equipment and goods, as well as the security and freedom of movement of UN and associated personnel.

