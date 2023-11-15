UN refugee body in Gaza says to stop operation in 30 hours due to fuel shortfall

Xinhua) 09:19, November 15, 2023

GAZA, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza warned Tuesday that its humanitarian programs would come to a halt within 30 hours due to fuel depletion.

Adnan Abu Hasna, the UNRWA media advisor, told Xinhua that the agency's operation suspension would mean an interruption in the safe drinking water supply and a worsening food security crisis for the population of Gaza.

Due to the fuel shortfall, UNRWA would be unable to transport any humanitarian supplies to Gaza from Egypt, and local bakeries would thus run out of raw materials to operate, potentially leading to a complete famine.

Moreover, he warned of a major health catastrophe resulting from the suspension of sewage treatment plants, which could cause environmental repercussions and an unprecedented spread of infectious diseases and epidemics.

UNRWA has also conducted intensive communications with the United States, the European Union, and the Israeli side, but no agreement has been reached on resuming the inflow of fuel into Gaza, according to Abu Hasna.

Thomas White, UNRWA operative director in Gaza, announced Monday on social media platform X that humanitarian operations would cease within 48 hours due to the refusal of entry of fuel into Gaza.

Since Oct. 11, Gaza has been grappling with power outages due to Israel's cutoff of electricity supplies and the depletion of fuel reserves essential for the sole power plant in the region.

