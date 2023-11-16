Pakistani PM calls multilateralism as sole path to solving international challenges

Xinhua) 00:45, November 16, 2023

ISLAMABAD, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar asserted here on Wednesday that multilateralism is the sole path to resolving current and future global challenges for the best interest of mankind.

Addressing the annual Margalla Dialogue 2023, the prime minister stated that the world is now turning to multilateralism over unilateralism, believing it will bring an end to prevailing conflicts and usher in stability, development, and progress.

"In the modern age, no single country, region, or group of countries can effectively address the challenges we face. A unified approach with comprehensive measures is required," emphasized the prime minister, adding, "The world should resolve issues without prioritizing any particular policy or regional preference."

The prime minister said that global warming poses a more dangerous and enduring threat to Pakistan than any military threat, appealing to the international community for cooperation in carbon reduction efforts.

Earlier in the day, Pakistani President Arif Alvi inaugurated the two-day "Margalla Dialogue: Evolving World Environment" and expressed the urgent need for a unified approach to save humanity from the violence of the powerful, given the rampant wars and conflicts resulting in the massacre of innocent people.

The president stressed the United Nations' role in conducting peace initiatives to prevent disputes from escalating into conflicts, establishing an effective mechanism to end wars, fostering peace, and creating a just society based on the values of emancipation and humanity.

