Home>>
3 killed, 15 taken to hospital as semi-truck crashes into bus in Ohio: media
(Xinhua) 09:32, November 15, 2023
NEW YORK, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Three people were killed and 15 taken to hospital when a semi-truck crashed into a bus carrying students on highway in the U.S. state of Ohio, local media reported Tuesday, citing emergency official.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. House approves stopgap spending bill ahead of government shutdown deadline
- U.S. crude oil inventories up last week: API
- Five dead in U.S. military air accident off Cyprus coast: CNA
- At least 4 stabbed on campus of U.S. Louisiana Tech University
- Mexican president says to insist U.S. implement migration aid plan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.