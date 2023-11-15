3 killed, 15 taken to hospital as semi-truck crashes into bus in Ohio: media

Xinhua) 09:32, November 15, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Three people were killed and 15 taken to hospital when a semi-truck crashed into a bus carrying students on highway in the U.S. state of Ohio, local media reported Tuesday, citing emergency official.

