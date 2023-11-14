E-commerce air cargo route linking Shenyang, Chicago opens

Xinhua) 08:23, November 14, 2023

This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2023 shows the opening ceremony of an air cargo route between Shenyang and Chicago at the Taoxian international airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. An e-commerce air cargo route linking Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, and Chicago of the United States was opened Monday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Staff members load cargo onto an aircraft at the Taoxian international airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 13, 2023. An e-commerce air cargo route linking Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, and Chicago of the United States was opened Monday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

