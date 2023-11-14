E-commerce air cargo route linking Shenyang, Chicago opens
This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2023 shows the opening ceremony of an air cargo route between Shenyang and Chicago at the Taoxian international airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. An e-commerce air cargo route linking Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, and Chicago of the United States was opened Monday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
Staff members load cargo onto an aircraft at the Taoxian international airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 13, 2023. An e-commerce air cargo route linking Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, and Chicago of the United States was opened Monday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
Staff members load cargo onto an aircraft at the Taoxian international airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 13, 2023. An e-commerce air cargo route linking Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, and Chicago of the United States was opened Monday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
Staff members load cargo onto an aircraft at the Taoxian international airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 13, 2023. An e-commerce air cargo route linking Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, and Chicago of the United States was opened Monday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Made-in-China products shine during Double Eleven shopping sales
- E-commerce platforms help build digital Silk Road
- Improved logistics spur global market in "Double 11" shopping festival
- Children's garment enterprises in E China well-prepared for "Double Eleven"
- China tops direct overseas purchase market of S. Korea in nine months
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.