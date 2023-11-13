Japan sees nationwide disruption in credit card payments

Xinhua) 10:46, November 13, 2023

TOKYO, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Troubles with credit card payments at supermarkets, convenience stores, and transportation hubs were reported across Japan on Saturday.

Customers across the country have experienced difficulties in completing credit card transactions at popular retail outlets, JR stations and other locations since Saturday evening, reported multiple credit card companies.

According to the companies, the problem stems from a malfunction in the system operated by Japan Card Network, a service company responsible for managing the country's credit card payment system.

The East Japan Railway reported that due to the system failure, credit cards since around 6 p.m. local time have not been functioning at ticket vending machines, ticket counters, and station building stores within the JR East network, including the bustling Tokyo Station.

The detailed cause of the system failure is not yet known, with investigations underway, according to the credit card companies.

