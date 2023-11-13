Japan sees nationwide disruption in credit card payments
TOKYO, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Troubles with credit card payments at supermarkets, convenience stores, and transportation hubs were reported across Japan on Saturday.
Customers across the country have experienced difficulties in completing credit card transactions at popular retail outlets, JR stations and other locations since Saturday evening, reported multiple credit card companies.
According to the companies, the problem stems from a malfunction in the system operated by Japan Card Network, a service company responsible for managing the country's credit card payment system.
The East Japan Railway reported that due to the system failure, credit cards since around 6 p.m. local time have not been functioning at ticket vending machines, ticket counters, and station building stores within the JR East network, including the bustling Tokyo Station.
The detailed cause of the system failure is not yet known, with investigations underway, according to the credit card companies.
Photos
Related Stories
- Over 100 Japanese rally as Japan hosts G7 foreign ministers' meeting over Gaza conflict
- Japan detects above-limit radioactive cesium in locally grown mushroom
- Global bodies must stop Japan's water release
- Japan public pension fund reports 683 bln yen loss in July-September period
- Japan starts 3rd release of nuclear-contaminated wastewater into ocean despite opposition
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.