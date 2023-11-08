Over 100 Japanese rally as Japan hosts G7 foreign ministers' meeting over Gaza conflict

Xinhua) 11:11, November 08, 2023

TOKYO, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- More than 100 Japanese citizens protested in central Tokyo, where the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers met on Tuesday, condemning the bloc for escalating the crisis in Gaza while demanding its immediate action to call an end to the deadly Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip.

The Gaza crisis is expected to top the agenda at the meeting scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday at the Iikura House of Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tokyo. The meeting, chaired by Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, was also attended by top diplomats, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Waving banners with slogans that read "Stop the Attack on Gaza," "Cease Fire," and "Peace for Gaza," protestors vociferously chanted phrases including "G7, don't fuel the Gaza crisis!" near the guesthouse on Tuesday afternoon before the meeting started.

"If the G7 unites in support of U.S. policies towards Israel, they would become complicit in this war," a demonstrator told Xinhua.

