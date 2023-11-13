WNQ cites CIIE as open platform providing exchange opportunities for SMEs

People's Daily Online) 10:33, November 13, 2023

"This year marks our first participation in the China International Import Expo (CIIE). We've been preparing for this rare opportunity for five years," said Frank Liu, Vice President of WNQ (Shanghai) Body-building Equipment Co., Ltd.

"The CIIE is an open platform that provides opportunities for invaluable and high-quality exchanges for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)," Liu added.

Photo shows the booth of WNQ (Shanghai) Body-building Equipment Co., Ltd. during the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Wang Chu)

Founded in 1989, WNQ (Shanghai) Body-building Equipment Co., Ltd has been developing new technologies in the fitness sector and provided intelligent fitness solutions for users. After over 30 years of pioneering development, the company now offers more than 100 types of fitness equipment, including treadmills, elliptical trainers, exercise bikes, rowing machines, spin bikes, single station machines and crossfit equipment. It has established hundreds of sales outlets across major cities in China and sold its products to over 60 countries worldwide.

Photo shows Frank Liu, Vice President of WNQ (Shanghai) Body-building Equipment Co., Ltd. (People's Daily Online/Wang Chu)

WNQ showcased five products at this year's CIIE, including a smart "fitness mirror" that is being introduced to the public for the first time, and a unique X-shaped VENUS treadmill with dual screen displays.

"To make fitness more enjoyable, we try to incorporate more technological elements into our equipment. We want to let people enjoy getting fit," Liu said.

A visitor tries out a smart "fitness mirror" at the booth of WNQ (Shanghai) Body-building Equipment Co., Ltd during the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Wang Chu)

Liu believes that as living standards continue to improve, people are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of investing in their health, which makes the fitness industry's thriving growth an irreversible trend. WNQ is also looking to the Internet of Things (IoT) to better integrate the digital economy into its products.

"For example, users in Shanghai can participate in online marathons with users in Xinjiang, which breaks through geographical limitations and attracts more fitness enthusiasts," Liu said.

He added that WNQ's first participation in the CIIE will be a new starting point for the company. "Standing on the shoulders of giants, we will go farther," Liu said.

