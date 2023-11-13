Overseas Chinese Imported Commodities Expo opens in China's Qingtian

November 13, 2023

HANGZHOU, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The 5th Overseas Chinese Import Commodities Expo kicked off in the mountainous county of Qingtian, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Sunday.

With six main exhibition areas, the expo covers a total area of 90,000 square meters. About 180,000 visitors are expected to participate in the event, which is scheduled from Nov. 12 to 15.

The exhibits feature imported goods from Central and Eastern European countries, coffee products and equipment, beauty products, household goods and clothing.

Qingtian is the hometown of 381,000 overseas Chinese people living in 146 countries and regions around the world. The city initiated the Overseas Chinese Imported Commodities Expo in 2018 as a platform to leverage the spillover effects of the China International Import Expo.

Over the past four years, this unique expo has attracted more than 2,300 overseas exhibitors from over 70 countries, and engaged with over 4,000 overseas enterprises and 20,000 buyers. The cumulative intended transaction volume stands at 10 billion yuan (about 1.39 billion U.S. dollars).

