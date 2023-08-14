China's soybean imports up 15 pct in January-July
BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- China imported 62.3 million tonnes of soybeans in the first seven months of this year, up 15 percent from a year earlier, customs data showed.
In July alone, the country's soybean imports reached 9.73 million tonnes, down from 10.27 million tonnes in June but more than the 7.88 million tonnes imported in the same month last year, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.
The per-tonne value of the soybean imports increased 1.3 percent year on year in the first seven months to 4,334.6 yuan (about 605.39 U.S. dollars).
The country, as the world's largest soybean importer, imported a total of 91.08 million tonnes of soybeans last year. Imported soybeans are usually crushed into meal for animal feed in China.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese customs authorities optimize policies to expedite customs clearance for imported fresh products
- Imported beef gets into Chinese consumers' favor
- China maintains strong demand for imports of quality fresh produce
- 6th China International Import Expo roadshow attracts over 400 attendees in Los Angeles
- Durians imports via south China port to exceed 160,000 tonnes
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.