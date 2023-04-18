Durians imports via south China port to exceed 160,000 tonnes

Xinhua) 11:14, April 18, 2023

GUANGZHOU, April 17 (Xinhua) -- A cargo ship loaded with more than 4,000 tonnes of durians from Thailand arrived at the Nansha Port in south China's Guangdong Province on Saturday.

This year, over 160,000 tonnes of durians are expected to enter the Chinese market through the Nansha Port, according to the Guangzhou Port Group.

It took only four days to transport these durians from Thailand to Nansha Port, according to China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, the ship operator.

After being unloaded, the durians will be sent to the Guangzhou Jiangnan fruit and vegetable wholesale market, which serves as the largest agricultural product distribution center in south China, within just two hours. Through this market, durians are then distributed to supermarkets and fruit markets across China.

In recent years, the demand for durian among Chinese consumers has been rising. Nansha customs has taken a series of measures to improve the efficiency of customs clearance for durians. An international cold-chain logistics project has been established to improve the inspection capacity of imported cold-chain goods.

