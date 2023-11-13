U.S. students participate in China Education Tour in Sichuan, SW China
U.S. students participating in the China Education Tour learn about a prototype locomotive using high-temperature superconducting (HTS) maglev technology in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 6, 2023. (Southwest Jiaotong University/Handout via Xinhua)
More than 20 young people from the United States participated in the China Education Tour in southwest China's Sichuan Province recently.
During the activity, they learned about a prototype locomotive using high-temperature superconducting (HTS) maglev technology and took a high-speed train from Guanghan City to Chengdu City in Sichuan.
U.S. students participating in the China Education Tour learn about a trial line for a prototype locomotive using high-temperature superconducting (HTS) maglev technology in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 6, 2023. (Southwest Jiaotong University/Handout via Xinhua)
A U.S. student participating in the China Education Tour learns about high-temperature superconducting (HTS) maglev technology in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 6, 2023. (Southwest Jiaotong University/Handout via Xinhua)
A U.S. student participating in the China Education Tour learns about a prototype locomotive using high-temperature superconducting (HTS) maglev technology in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 6, 2023. (Southwest Jiaotong University/Handout via Xinhua)
U.S. students participating in the China Education Tour learn about a prototype locomotive using high-temperature superconducting (HTS) maglev technology in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 6, 2023. (Southwest Jiaotong University/Handout via Xinhua)
U.S. students participating in the China Education Tour pose for a group photo besides a prototype locomotive using high-temperature superconducting (HTS) maglev technology in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 6, 2023. (Southwest Jiaotong University/Handout via Xinhua)
U.S. students participating in the China Education Tour sit inside a prototype locomotive using high-temperature superconducting (HTS) maglev technology in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 6, 2023. (Southwest Jiaotong University/Handout via Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: Xi-Biden meeting expected to help stabilize consequential bilateral ties, says expert
- US musicians' performance at hospital warms hearts
- Reciprocity, not soybeans, can address China-US trade gap
- China ready to strengthen int'l cooperation for protecting endangered species: spokesperson
- China-U.S. climate change talks in California produce positive results
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.