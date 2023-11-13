U.S. students participate in China Education Tour in Sichuan, SW China

Xinhua) 08:31, November 13, 2023

U.S. students participating in the China Education Tour learn about a prototype locomotive using high-temperature superconducting (HTS) maglev technology in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 6, 2023. (Southwest Jiaotong University/Handout via Xinhua)

More than 20 young people from the United States participated in the China Education Tour in southwest China's Sichuan Province recently.

During the activity, they learned about a prototype locomotive using high-temperature superconducting (HTS) maglev technology and took a high-speed train from Guanghan City to Chengdu City in Sichuan.

