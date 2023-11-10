German furniture manufacturer nobilia excited to join CIIE

People's Daily Online) 10:01, November 10, 2023

“We are delighted that we have joined the 'big family' of the CIIE. The expo not only serves as an important platform for open cooperation, but also provides valuable opportunities for companies to communicate and learn from each other," He Qiang, vice president of nobilia China, said in an interview with People's Daily Online, adding that the company will take part in the event again.

Photo shows German furniture manufacturer nobilia's exhibition booth at the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE). (Photo courtesy of nobilia)

Making its CIIE debut at the ongoing sixth edition of the expo, German furniture manufacturer nobilia has put on display many new products of dozens of its brands, presenting an immersive customized home furnishing experience.

“We hope to demonstrate nobilia’s modern industrial manufacturing capabilities and advanced ideas about lifestyle to Chinese buyers and consumers through the CIIE, so as to continuously increase nobilia’s brand awareness in China’s consumer market,” He said.

The company will integrate more Chinese elements into its innovative development to meet the diverse demands of the Chinese market, according to He.

Founded in Germany in 1945, nobilia holds a 30-percent market share in the German cabinetry market. In 1997, it became the first of its kind to introduce original German cabinets to China.

Today, the company has over 130 showrooms in more than 80 cities across China, including Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen.

He Qiang, vice president of nobilia China. (Photo courtesy of nobilia)

In 2016, nobilia began to set foot in the market of customized whole home furnishing solutions in China, helping more families design their dream homes.

“Our factory, built to Industry 4.0 standards in Wuxi, will officially enter production this year. The decision to locate a manufacturing base in China for the first time represents nobilia’s confidence in China’s economic development,” He said.

“Although our exhibition booth this year is not large, we have big ambitions to convey ideal lifestyles to countless households,” He said.

“The CIIE is bound to achieve greater success, and our business in China will also yield better results,” he added.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)