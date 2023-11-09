China's urban rail transit trips soar 55.8 pct in October

Xinhua)

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The number of passenger trips operated by China's urban rail transit networks jumped 55.8 percent year on year in October, official data showed.

A total of 2.66 billion passenger trips were made via the rail transit networks in 55 cities last month, according to the Ministry of Transport.

The figure went up 6.9 percent month on month, which is 33.5 percent higher than the average monthly level in 2019.

In October, one new section of urban rail transit line was added in China, bringing the number of transit lines to 299 nationwide with a total operation length of 9,862 kilometers.

