China to do utmost for Palestine-Israel ceasefire: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:36, November 09, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible member of the international community, China will continue to maintain close communication with relevant parties and do its utmost to protect civilians, ease the situation, resume peace talks and realize peace, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked about China's upcoming measures as the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict reached the one-month milestone on Tuesday.

Noting one month may be a short period of time for most people, but the past month has been excruciatingly long for the Palestinians, Wang said over 10,000 Palestinians, including many women and children, have lost their lives.

"As we speak, civilian casualties continue rising by the hour," Wang added.

"We are deeply saddened by the civilian deaths on both sides in the conflict. It is heart-wrenching to see the humanitarian catastrophe worsening in Gaza. Neither Israelis nor Palestinians should become targets of armed attack or collective punishment," the spokesperson said.

Noting violence does not bring true security and the use of force will not create lasting peace, Wang said to get detained civilians released, protect the safety and security of civilians and civilian facilities, open up humanitarian aid corridors and resume dialogue and negotiation is both the responsibility of the parties concerned and the goal that the international community must strive for.

He said China has been firmly committed to easing tensions and bringing about a ceasefire since the outbreak of the conflict.

Wang said China's head of state has pointed out that the two-state solution is the fundamental way out of the recurring Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has had in-depth communication with foreign ministers, heads and political figures of 18 countries and international organizations, the spokesperson said.

"The Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue visited five Middle East countries and attended the Cairo Peace Summit on the Palestinian question to consult extensively with relevant parties on this issue. He is scheduled to attend the international conference on humanitarian aid for Gaza's civilians to be held in France on November 9," Wang added.

China supports solidarity among Arab countries and the Islamic world, and greater mediation efforts for a ceasefire and resumption of peace talks, Wang said.

China calls for prompt and responsible Security Council action to protect civilians and ease the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Wang said.

China calls for an international peace conference with greater authority as soon as possible to build up new consensus on getting the two-state solution back on track, Wang added.

