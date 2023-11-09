Senior CPC official highlights rule of law in modernization cause
Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, addresses the opening of the 21st meeting of the prosecutors-general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
XI'AN, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chen Wenqing, a senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official, on Wednesday stressed that the rule of law is a significant underpinning for a country's modernization.
Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks in his speech at the opening of the 21st meeting of the prosecutors-general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
Noting that the mechanism for the meeting is an important platform for the SCO member states to carry out judicial cooperation, Chen called on the states to turn consensus into action and provide a solid foundation, lasting impetus, and a just and fair environment for their own modernization causes based on the rule of law.
He called for further exchanges and cooperation among the SCO member states in this regard to jointly preserve economic order, advance social stability, and continue to enrich and develop friendly cooperation among the states.
