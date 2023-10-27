Kyrgyz PM urges faster establishment of SCO development bank

Xinhua) 10:31, October 27, 2023

BISHKEK, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov called upon the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states to speed up the creation of the SCO Development Bank and Development Fund on Thursday.

"The creation of the SCO Development Bank and Development Fund has been discussed for a long time," Japarov said during the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO Member States.

"These structures, in our vision, help facilitate the implementation of joint projects and would promote a gradual increase in the share of national currencies in mutual settlements between SCO member states," he explained.

Japarov expressed hope that SCO members would reach a consensus on this issue.

He believes that one of the critical issues within the current meeting is the development of economic cooperation among SCO members.

"It is important to continue joint work to strengthen cooperation in the fields of trade, production, energy, transport, investment, finance, agriculture, customs, telecommunications and other areas of mutual interest, as well as in the development of artificial intelligence technologies," Japarov said.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)