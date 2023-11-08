Chinese premier holds talks with Australian counterpart

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds a welcoming ceremony for Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 7, 2023.

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang held talks with visiting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Beijing on Tuesday.

Li said China is willing to work with Australia in the spirit of mutual respect and understanding to further strengthen dialogue and communication, deepen political mutual trust and properly handle differences, so that cooperation will continue to be the main feature of China-Australia relations and win-win results will be reflected in all areas of bilateral cooperation.

Noting there is huge potential for China-Australia cooperation, Li said China is ready to work with Australia to follow economic laws and market principles, consolidate and strengthen cooperation in traditional areas such as energy and mining, expand cooperation in emerging areas such as green development, digital economy, scientific and technological innovation and the health industry, and avoid politicizing economic and trade issues and overstretching the concept of security to such areas, to achieve win-win development and promote regional prosperity.

Li expressed the willingness to promote exchanges and cooperation with Australia in the fields of education, culture, tourism, sub-national regions, and youth, and further facilitate personnel exchanges between the two sides.

Noting China is an important cooperation partner of Australia, and Australia-China relations should not be defined by differences, Albanese said the Australian side adheres to the one-China policy and stands ready to enhance mutual understanding, deepen cooperation in areas of trade, investment, science, technology and people-to-people exchanges, properly handle differences through communication and dialogues, and jointly address global challenges such as climate change, food security and transnational organized crimes.

Albanese expressed the willingness to work with China to maintain peace and prosperity in the region and the world, and promote the Australia-China comprehensive strategic partnership toward positive, stable and constructive development.

