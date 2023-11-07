Benin's pineapples at CIIE: Harmonizing global trade through the Belt and Road Initiative

Sodozan Jean-Claude Apity, Benin's ambassador to China, promotes Benin's pineapples at the food and agriculture exhibition area during the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China, Nov. 5, 2023.

On the opening day of the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), which commenced in Shanghai on Nov. 5, 2023, a standout product captivated attendees in the food and agriculture exhibition area – Benin's sugarloaf pineapple.

"It has a unique taste compared to the pineapples I've had before," said a visitor at Benin’s pineapple booth. “It is incredibly sweet and juicy.”

This sugarloaf pineapple, which can only be grown in specific regions, is considered the champagne of Benin and was granted permission for import into China in September of this year.

Pineapples from Benin make their debut at the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10.

"We've engaged in a comprehensive three-year exchange with our Chinese counterparts, with active cooperation from China to introduce Benin's pineapples to the Chinese market," said Sodozan Jean-Claude Apity, Benin's ambassador to China, in an exclusive interview with People’s Daily Online.

"We hope that through the CIIE, the Chinese people will get to know and savor our Sugarloaf Pineapple," said the ambassador.

Pineapples from Benin make their debut at the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (People’s Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)

The CIIE debut signals the opening of vast Chinese markets for Benin’s farmers. According to the ambassador, Benin’s annual pineapple production is about 400,000 tons, with aspirations to export 300,000 tonnes to China annually in the future.

"The export of our pineapples to China will benefit both Benin's farmers and Chinese customers," added the ambassador.

Sodozan Jean-Claude Apity, a familiar face at the CIIE, has participated four times in the event. As an old friend of the expo, he has high expectations for the CIIE’s role in promoting their products to the Chinese market.

"The CIIE has entered its sixth year and has evolved into a mature and world-class platform for companies worldwide to showcase their products, seek cooperation, and establish partnerships," he said, highlighting its alignment with the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

“In addition to introducing our pineapples to the Chinese people, we particularly hope that through this year's CIIE, we can connect with Chinese import and export businesses, ultimately boosting the sales of Benin's pineapples in China through collaboration with Chinese companies," he emphasized.

"The debut of Benin's pineapples at the CIIE will pave the way for further agricultural cooperation and commercial exchange between Benin and China," he said.

Pineapples from Benin make their debut at the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (People’s Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the China-proposed BRI, with Benin's pineapples emerging as the latest symbol of the BRI's significant contribution to global cooperation and business exchanges.

"Benin joined the Belt and Road Initiative in 2018, which aligns well with our country's current development trends," he explained, emphasizing that after a decade of practice and development, the BRI is vital for Benin and a global imperative.

"The Belt and Road Initiative embodies a vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, and Benin is eager to collaborate with China in this direction and sector of development," he concluded.

Being featured as the star product at the CIIE is just the beginning for Benin's pineapples. It signifies the start of a fruitful collaboration, the potential for further cooperation, and an open door to the vast Chinese market. In this endeavor, Benin's pineapples not only contribute to global cooperation but also exemplify the spirit of the Belt and Road Initiative. The partnership between Benin and China in promoting these delightful pineapples stands as a testament to the power of international cooperation and the promise of a shared future.

