Cold snap grips north China, prompting emergency measures

Xinhua) 15:06, November 06, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- With night temperature forecast to drop to zero degree Celsius, Beijing on Monday kicked off its heating supply a week earlier than its usual start date for the winter season.

A cold front has ushered in strong winds and heavy snowfall across northern and northeastern China since Sunday. In response, local authorities have implemented emergency measures, including the temporary suspension of classes and business operations, along with an early activation of heating systems.

The northernmost province of Heilongjiang issued a red alert on Sunday for blizzards, according to the local meteorological service.

Multiple cities in the province are expected to experience heavy snowfall, with accumulated precipitation ranging between 20 mm and 40 mm, from Sunday evening to Monday evening, according to the forecast.

The cold wave is expected to bring blizzards and sleets in Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning provinces as well as the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region from Sunday morning to Monday evening, according to the National Meteorological Center.

On Monday, Harbin, the capital city of Heilongjiang, suspended passenger coach services and halted all classes across educational institutions in the city.

Meanwhile, heavy snowfall led to the closure of schools in various cities across Liaoning and Jilin on Monday.

The Harbin Taiping International Airport remained operational on Monday, but it announced the cancellation of 39 flights.

