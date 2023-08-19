China issues yellow, blue alerts for mountain torrents

Xinhua) 10:34, August 19, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday evening issued yellow and blue alerts for mountain torrents in the country's southwestern and eastern regions.

From 8 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday, mountain torrents are highly likely to occur in parts of Yunnan, according to the yellow alert issued by the Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration.

The two departments also issued a blue alert for possible mountain torrents in Zhejiang, Guangxi, Sichuan, Yunnan, and Tibet.

Local authorities are advised to strengthen real-time monitoring and flood warning procedures among measures to prepare for possible evacuation.

China has a four-tier weather-warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

