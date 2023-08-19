China issues yellow, blue alerts for mountain torrents
BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday evening issued yellow and blue alerts for mountain torrents in the country's southwestern and eastern regions.
From 8 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday, mountain torrents are highly likely to occur in parts of Yunnan, according to the yellow alert issued by the Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration.
The two departments also issued a blue alert for possible mountain torrents in Zhejiang, Guangxi, Sichuan, Yunnan, and Tibet.
Local authorities are advised to strengthen real-time monitoring and flood warning procedures among measures to prepare for possible evacuation.
China has a four-tier weather-warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.
Photos
Related Stories
- China renews blue alert for severe convective weather
- Emission capping in focus as scientists predict hotter 2024
- China unveils ship meteorological routing center in Beijing, aiming to speed up establishment of oceanic weather navigation system
- China issues orange alert for high temperatures
- China battling extreme weather as rains take toll
- North China sizzles under heatwaves, south tormented by heavy rains
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.