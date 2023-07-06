China issues orange alert for high temperatures

Xinhua) 10:17, July 06, 2023

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory on Wednesday issued an orange alert, the second-highest alert, for high temperatures as a scorching heatwave hits multiple regions of the country.

During daylight hours on Thursday, temperatures in parts of North China, areas between the Yellow River and the Huai River, regions south of the Yangtze River, South China, and Xinjiang are forecast to exceed 35 degrees Celsius, according to the center.

In some areas of Beijing, Hebei, and Henan, temperatures may surpass 40 degrees Celsius.

It advised the public to avoid outdoor activities during high-temperature periods and suggested workers shorten periods when exposed to high temperatures.

Local governments have been advised to take protective steps against fires triggered by electrical overloads.

China has a three-tier, color-coded warning system for high temperatures, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange and yellow.

