Beijing expects hail, respite from heat

Xinhua) 16:22, May 16, 2023

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Hail and thunderstorms are predicted to send temperatures down in the city of Beijing, giving it a break from the current heatwave, the city's meteorological service has said.

Parts of Beijing are expected to see thunderstorms, strong winds and hail on Tuesday afternoon and evening, the Beijing Meteorological Service said Tuesday.

The maximum temperature in the city will drop to 28 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, down from 34-36 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday, said Zhao Wei, chief forecaster at the service.

The Chinese capital on Monday ushered in its first high-temperature day this summer, with the maximum temperature reaching 34.4 degrees Celsius.

