Beijing survival guide (Part 2: Living and traveling)

(People's Daily App) 15:29, May 10, 2023

Why do expats choose to live in Beijing? Which areas in the city attract the most foreigners? How do their lifestyles differ? Where do foreigners like to hang out? What travel advice do they suggest? Check out this video to find out.

(Produced by Zhao Dantong, Huang Jingjing, Wang Xiangyu and Lou Qingqing; The presenter in this video is Danny Milne, a British man who has lived and worked in China for seven years)

