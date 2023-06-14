China renews blue alert for rainstorms

Xinhua) 10:59, June 14, 2023

BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- China's meteorological authorities on Wednesday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in parts of the country.

From Wednesday morning to Thursday morning, heavy rain or rainstorms are forecast to hit parts of Guangdong, Guangxi, Fujian, Taiwan, Yunnan and Tibet, with up to 150 millimeters of rain expected in some areas of Guangdong and Tibet, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Some of these regions will experience heavy rainfall marked by 30 to over 80 millimeters of hourly precipitation, as well as severe convective weather such as thunderstorms, gales and hail, the meteorological center said.

It has advised local governments and residents to take appropriate precautions. Schools and kindergartens should work to ensure the safety of students and children, and drivers should remain alert for road waterlogging and traffic jams.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

