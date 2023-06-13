China renews blue alert for severe convective weather

Xinhua) 08:51, June 13, 2023

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- China's meteorological authority on Monday renewed a blue alert for severe convective weather in some areas of the country.

From 8 p.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday, thunderstorms, gales and hail will sweep parts of Shaanxi, Henan, Anhui, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi and Guangxi, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Short and heavy rainfall with hourly precipitation ranging from 20 millimeters to 60 millimeters will lash parts of Jilin, Anhui, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Guizhou, Yunnan, Guangxi, Guangdong, Hainan and Taiwan Island, the center said.

It has advised the public to take precautions against heavy rains, thunderstorms and gales, and has recommended reducing outdoor activities.

Vessels operating in or transiting affected waters should return to port or detour, according to the center.

China has a three-tier, color-coded weather warning system for severe convective weather, with orange representing the most severe warning, followed by yellow and blue.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)