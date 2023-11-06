2023 APCA Annual Conference held in Beijing

Xinhua) 15:03, November 06, 2023

The Asia-Pacific Communication Alliance (APCA), in collaboration with the Asian Network for Public Opinion Research (ANPOR), held its 2023 Academic Conference in Beijing on Sunday.

The annual conference, with the theme of "Communication Studies in the Age of AI: Research Trends, Issues, and Opportunities," brought together European Union policy advisors, representatives from the International Communication Association (ICA) and the International Association for Media and Communication Research (IAMCR), as well as 30 scholars in journalism and communication area from 17 countries and regions in the Asia-Pacific area.

Chen Changfeng, President of APCA, noted in her welcome address that this conference delved into the topics of opportunities and challenges brought by artificial intelligence and shed light on emerging research trends and issues in communication studies.

Attendees at the conference held discussions on a wide range of topics related to the era of artificial intelligence, including research in education and communication studies, policy and regulation, ethical risks, among others.

At theme sessions of the conference, scholars from various countries, including Brunei, France, and the United States, jointly explored hot topics such as East-West civilization exchange, cross-cultural education, and environmental communication.

These discussions highlighted the multi-dimensional and wide-ranging concerns of the field of communication in the age of artificial intelligence.

The conference was hosted by the School of Journalism and Communication at Tsinghua University, along with the Global Journal of Media Studies.

The APCA and the ANPOR will hold another academic conference with the same theme in the Philippines from Dec. 4 to 6.

The APCA was founded in 2018 at Tsinghua University, with the vision of offering a cross-border platform for cooperation and educational exchange in the field of communication research in the Asia-Pacific region.

