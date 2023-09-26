China actively involved in fostering cultural exchanges: official

Xinhua) 16:36, September 26, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China has been actively involved in fostering cultural exchanges, China's Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Li Qun said Tuesday, calling strengthening cultural exchanges a crucial pathway towards building a global community of shared future.

Li, also head of the National Cultural Heritage Administration, made the remarks at a press conference on a white paper titled "A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions."

China has signed cooperation agreements in the fields of culture, cultural heritage, and tourism with 157 countries, with collaboration already established with 25 nations to prevent the illegal import and export of cultural relics, Li noted.

Over the past decade, China has collaborated with countries worldwide to organize more than 500 exhibitions showcasing cultural relics, according to the official.

Chinese experts have undertaken cultural relics preservation and restoration projects in 11 sites across six countries, including the ancient city of Khiva in Uzbekistan and Angkor Wat in Cambodia.

Furthermore, joint archaeological endeavors have been conducted with 24 countries, resulting in the repatriation of over 1,800 lost cultural relics to their home country, Li said.

Chinese government has made dedicated efforts in international cultural exchanges, actively contributing to the diversity of world cultures and enhancing the inclusiveness and sustainability of global economic and social development, he said.

The official said that the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the National Cultural Heritage Administration of China will continue to uphold the Global Civilization Initiative, strengthen cooperation in cultural exchanges, and do what is necessary to promote world peace, cooperation, and the inheritance and development of human wisdom and civilization.

