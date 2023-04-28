Orchid Awards judges call for exchanges, mutual learning among civilizations

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Judges for the inaugural Orchid Awards have called for mutual understanding and learning among civilizations at a meeting Thursday.

During the dialogue session of the final selection meeting for the Orchid Awards, judges from nine countries, including the United States, Italy, and Japan proposed that a strong relationship between countries depends on the mutual understanding and closeness between their peoples, which in turn depends on the blending of their cultures.

The goal of establishing the Orchid Awards is fully in line with the connotation of the Global Civilization Initiative, said Du Zhanyuan, chair of the expert committee for selection, also the president of the China International Publishing Group (CIPG).

Initiated by CIPG, the Orchid Awards is an important practice to promote the prosperity of world civilization and the building of a global community with a shared future, according to Du.

Facing today's critical world situation, it is even more important to motivate young people to promote international cultural exchanges and mutual appreciation of civilizations, said judge Vikram Channa, Warner Bros. Discovery's Vice President.

Professor Elsawy Elsawy Ahmed from Egypt's Benha University believes China will continue to promote more dialogue, exchanges, and cooperation among countries.

The Orchid Awards, which started selection last August, aims to honor non-Chinese nationals or organizations worldwide that have made significant contributions to cultural exchanges between China and the rest of the world, and promote mutual learning between Chinese and other civilizations.

It collected submissions from more than 300 individuals and organizations from nearly 80 countries and regions.

