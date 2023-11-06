Tianjin Int'l Shipping Industry Expo 2023 set for mid-November

Xinhua) 14:58, November 06, 2023

TIANJIN, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Tianjin International Shipping Industry Expo 2023 will be held at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin) from Nov. 16 to 18.

According to the municipal commerce bureau, the expo, themed "shipping throughout the world, leading the future," aims to promote the development of the global shipping industry and marine economy.

Covering a total booth area of 50,000 square meters, the event will feature seven exhibition areas, including the international shipowners' zone, smart green ports zone, and port machinery and equipment zone.

A series of forums, conferences and investment promotion and negotiation meetings will be held during this expo.

Nearly 400 enterprises are expected to participate in the event, showcasing the latest scientific research achievements, equipment, software technology and international cooperation opportunities in the shipping field.

More than 3,000 experts and industry insiders are set to participate in the event. They will exchange innovative ideas and engage in discussions on emerging trends in diverse fields, including navigation, shipping, port and the maritime industry.

