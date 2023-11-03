Huangpu District of Guangzhou: a paradise for rare birds and bird lovers

People's Daily Online) 13:39, November 03, 2023

Having lived in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area for nearly 20 years, Peter Helis is very familiar with the development and changes there.

He is currently working on global investment promotion for the Guangzhou Development Zone. He recommends that foreign businessmen invest in Guangdong, "Huangpu district focuses on the development of biomedicine, new energy, and new materials. This place is very innovative and there are many opportunities," he said.

In recent years, Helis, who loves nature, has become fascinated by bird photography. To photograph all kinds of birds, he has traveled all over the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

"China has made remarkable achievements in ecological governance. There have been great improvements in water quality and protection of wildlife habitats. Many birds come to the Greater Bay Area in autumn and winter," Helis said.

"The biodiversity here is no less than that of other places," he explained.

