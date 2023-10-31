Pic story of planters in N China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 08:11, October 31, 2023

Delg patrols in the Haloxylon forest in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 27, 2023.

Su He, dubbed a "role model of the times," was a retired cadre living near the Heicheng relic site, a well preserved ancient city on the Silk Road, in Ejina Banner. Su and her wife Delg planted a Haloxylon forest covering 3,500 mu (about 233.33 hectares) from 2004 to 2021, which still serves as an ecological shield against sandstorms to the Heicheng relic site. Delg and their son stayed to take care of and expand the Haloxylon forest after Su's passing in 2021.

Bungalows built by Su and Delg when they initially took root in the desert in 2004 still stand there, but are now flanked by trees. The Su family chose to keep composing an ode to life and green in this rarely visited area of desert. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Delg rests under a Haloxylon plant in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Delg touches the first tree she and her husband Su He planted in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Delg (R) and her son pose for a photo after pruning Haloxylon plants in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Delg (R) and her son look at an old photo in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Delg prunes a Haloxylon plant in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 27, 2023 shows bungalows built by Su He and Delg near the Heicheng relic site in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 27, 2023 shows Delg's home deep in the desert in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Delg stands beside the Haloxylon forest in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Junchuan)

Delg touches the first tree she and her husband Su He planted in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Delg waters Haloxylon plants in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 27, 2023 shows Delg patrolling in the Haloxylon forest in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 28, 2023 shows Delg watering a Haloxylon plant in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Su He plants Haloxylon seedlings in the desert in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Apr. 18, 2014. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 27, 2023 shows Delg patrolling in the Haloxylon forest in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Su He (R) and Delg walk in the Haloxylon forest in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Apr. 4, 2014. (Xinhua)

Su He plants a Haloxylon seedling in the desert in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 30, 2015. (Xinhua)

Delg patrols in the Haloxylon forest in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Junchuan)

Delg (R) and her son prune a Haloxylon plant in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Junchuan)

Delg walks beside the Haloxylon forest in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Junchuan)

Delg arranges Haloxylon branches she cut off while pruning in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Delg waters a Haloxylon plant in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Junchuan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)