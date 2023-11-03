Doctor cares for elderly on remote island in SE China's Fujian for 37 years

"It's been so many days since I left, I wonder how my old folks on the island are doing," said Wang Jinping, the only doctor on Jidiao Island in southeast China's Fujian Province. She was eager to hurry back to the island one week after her surgery, even if her stitches hadn't been removed yet.

The small island, located 30 kilometers from the urban area of Fuqing city, Fujian, has a population consisting mostly of elderly residents. Wang has served as the only doctor on the island for 37 years.

Wang Jinping talks with a patient during a home visit. (Photo/Zhang Tieguo)

An aerial view of Jidiao Island in Fuqing city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (File photo)

The clinic where Wang works is at the center of Jidiao Island. Although it only has a floor area of about 20 square meters, it has almost everything needed for basic medical services, including a table, a medicine cabinet, an IV drip bed, and a trauma room.

Strong bonds and tacit understanding have been formed between Wang and the senior residents on the island over decades of care.

The elderly affectionately call her Erjie, which means "the second sister" in Chinese, as she is the second child of her family.

Wang knows the home and condition of each of her patients, and can quickly gather supplies and make a house call whenever a patient needs help. "My patient is waiting for me, I can't go slowly," Wang said, explaining why she always walks so fast when making a house call.

Wang's senior patients trust her very much. One elderly man stops by the clinic every day just to see if she is there, as it reassures him that help is nearby if needed. Another stubborn patient only listens to Wang's medical advice, so the son of the patient often asks Wang to persuade his mother into agreeing to things like hiring a caregiver and eating healthy food.

Growing up on the island, Wang volunteered to work on the island after graduating from college. She has persevered 24 hours a day and under all weather conditions over the past 37 years, and only lives in her home in the urban area of Fuqing for a few days during the Spring Festival.

"I will continue working here until someone comes to take my place," said Wang.

There is a plaque saying "vanguard Party member" hanging beside the front door of the clinic, which makes Wang think of her conversation with her father when she applied to join the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 1999.

"Do you know what it takes to be a CPC member? You need to rush to the forefront whenever there are difficulties," her father said.

"I can do that," she answered firmly.

"I solemnly promise that I will provide 24-hour service for you!" The inscription on the plaque is a pledge Wang renews daily in her decades of service.

