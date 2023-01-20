Pic story: coordinator in charge of symptom triage of patients at Tianjin Medical University General Hospital

Liu Yang (1st R) presides over a coordinating meeting on emergency department's medical treatment at Tianjin Medical University General Hospital in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 17, 2023.

Liu is an orthopedist at Tianjin Medical University General Hospital. On Dec. 7, 2022, he was appointed as a coordinator in charge of the symptom triage of patients at the emergency department. Besides resolving problems raised by patients' relatives, Liu and his colleagues have worked to coordinate beds and experts from 36 departments of his hospital in order to effectively treat patients in severe condition.

Liu Yang answers a phone call on work while walking at Tianjin Medical University General Hospital in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 18, 2023.

Relatives of patients express their gratitude to Liu Yang (L) at Tianjin Medical University General Hospital in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 18, 2023.

Liu Yang (L) confirms a patient's information with his colleague at Tianjin Medical University General Hospital in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 17, 2023.

Liu Yang (L) communicates with an elderly person at Tianjin Medical University General Hospital in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 18, 2023.

Liu Yang (front) presides over a coordinating meeting on emergency department's medical treatment at Tianjin Medical University General Hospital in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 17, 2023.

Liu Yang works at Tianjin Medical University General Hospital in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 17, 2023.

Liu Yang communicates with a relative of a patient on the treatment schedule at Tianjin Medical University General Hospital in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 17, 2023.

