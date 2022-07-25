Hangzhou doctor promotes dementia awareness with lively videos

(People's Daily App) 10:34, July 25, 2022

A Hangzhou-based doctor is churning out short videos to alert viewers to early diagnosis and intervention against Alzheimer's disease.

Luo Xiao, 32, has been shooting the vivid videos in the Zhejiang Province capital city since the 2020 outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Luo has worked eight years in the brain-scanning radiology department of the Second Affiliated Hospital Zhejiang University School of Medicine.

Luo said he wants people to "know how to prevent, how to care and how to face Alzheimer's disease. With Alzheimer's disease, the genetic risk to offspring is greatly increased."

