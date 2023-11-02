Chinese, Omani FMs discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict over phone

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi held a phone conversation on Wednesday on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Noting that he highly appreciates China's just and constructive position on the Palestinian issue, the Omani foreign minister said that China has consistently called on all parties involved in the conflict to exercise restraint and work towards a ceasefire, and has voted in support of the United Nations resolution proposed by Arab nations.

This stance reflects fairness and justice, which has demonstrated China's image as a responsible major country and its international leadership, he said.

Gaza is facing a serious humanitarian crisis, with more Palestinian lives likely to be lost in the coming weeks, he said, noting that there is an urgent need for the UN Security Council to play its role in building consensus to achieve a ceasefire and avert an even greater humanitarian crisis.

Oman expects China to play an important role as the rotating president of the Security Council this month, he said, adding that Oman holds a highly consistent position with China, believing that dialogue is the only way to solve the issue and hoping to restart the Middle East peace process as soon as possible.

Noting that the current situation in Gaza is deteriorating day by day, and the number of civilian casualties is rising, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that no responsible country with a conscience can allow such a tragedy to continue.

A few days ago, an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution by an overwhelming majority, calling for an immediate humanitarian truce, reflecting the strong voice of the international community, Wang said.

China supports the convening of a more authoritative, broader and more effective international peace conference as soon as possible to push the Palestinian issue back to the track of the two-state solution, Wang said.

Noting that the root cause of the Palestinian issue is that the legitimate rights and interests of the Palestinian people have not been restored and guaranteed, Wang said that the way out of this issue is to implement the two-state solution.

China assumes the rotating presidency of the Security Council this month on Wednesday, Wang said, adding that China will strengthen coordination with all parties, especially Arab countries, uphold justice and consolidate common understanding, and make unremitting efforts to de-escalate conflicts, protect civilians, ease the humanitarian situation and resume the peace process.

