Home>>
In Numbers: China delivers first two converted ARJ21 air freighters
(Ecns.cn) 15:26, November 01, 2023
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Boeing delivers 100th 737-800 converted freighter to AerCap
- China-developed TP500 unmanned freighter makes maiden flight
- 3 sailors missing as freighter capsizes in south China
- China aims to fly high with Y-20 freighter
- Military experts on significance of test flight of Y-20
- One killed, 7 missing after Panama-freighter sinks in E China
- Sunken freighter salvaged from seawater off east China coast
- Freighter sinks in E China sea, 4 missing
- Seaman found alive day after freighter sinks off east China
- Three dead, 9 missing after freighter sinks in E. China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.