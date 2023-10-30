Nine unforgettable moments from the Hangzhou Asian Para Games

Xinhua) 10:15, October 30, 2023

HANGZHOU, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Hangzhou Asian Para Games concluded here on Saturday. In the course of seven days, several Asian and world records have been broken, and the indomitable spirit presented by athletes from all over the world has shone.

-- Technology: Intelligent bionic hand ignited the fire of dreams

At the opening ceremony, the final torchbearer, swimmer Xu Jialing, boarded the main torch platform, changed the torch from her right hand to left - the intelligent bionic hand, and lit the main torch.

This moment symbolized the development of science and technology in the development of intelligent devices and equipment such as bionic hands.

-- Optimism: Kuwaiti athletes dancing in wheelchairs

An unforgettable scene occurred at the opening ceremony, when 58-year-old Kuwaiti wheelchair basketball player Neza Mohammed controlled his wheelchair to follow the music and interacted with the crowd.

"This dance was for everyone," he said. "Everything about the opening ceremony was so beautiful. I love all of you, I love China."

-- Watching: The former guider appearing in the stands

Chinese athlete Liu Cuiqing, who is visually impaired, was guided by Chen Shengming and won the women's 100m T11 final in 12 seconds on Sunday. Meanwhile, her former guider Xu Donglin watched the competition in the stands. Xu and Liu together have taken more than 50 medals in domestic and international competitions since 2013.

Chen and Liu found Xu in the crowd after the game, and the three held hands and embraced each other. Liu said: "I am grateful to Xu's companionship over years, which has reinforced the foundation of my career, and thanks to Chen, I have another pair of eyes."

-- Mother Love: Shooter holds baby on podium

On October 25th, Iranian shooter Sareh Javanmardi claimed second place in the women's 10m air pistol SH1 Final. Sareh carried her three-month-old on the podium, and hung the medal around her neck.

With the support of the Iranian Paralympic Committee, Sareh was able to come to Hangzhou with her family. "It was my first race since the baby was born," Sareh said, "I'm very happy to be here with my family and receive the medal with my son."

-- Love: Chinese goalball player proposes after winning title

On October 27, China's goalball team defeated Japan 9-3 to win gold. After the game, China's Hu Mingyao walked through the stands and proposed to his girlfriend Qi.

During the Tokyo Paralympics, Qi noticed Hu on the internet and the two began to bond.

-- Invincible: China's women's wheelchair basketball team defend title

China beat Japan 61-30 in the women's wheelchair basketball final after winning their five preliminary matches to defend their title undefeated.

"Although I played a little tight at the beginning, I completed the task well with various mobilization and tactical adjustments," said China head coach Chen Qi, "We are also grateful to Hangzhou for creating such a good platform for us."

-- Talent: India's 16-year-old armless girl takes silver medal

India's armless archer Devi, 16, won the silver medal with her teammate Sarita in the women's doubles compound - open gold medal on October 25. Devi became the first armless woman to win a medal at the World Para-archery Championships in July.

Practicing archery systematically for less than a year, Devi has won silver at the World Championships and Hangzhou Asian Para Games, proving to the world that her victory was not accidental.

Facing the camera, Devi was very shy: "I am still happy, although I came for the gold but got a silver eventually."

-- Respect: Chinese athlete Lin Sitong not happy for gold

China's Lin Sitong marked 21.53 meters in the women's javelin final, which was a new record, but Iran's Moavi Motaghian and Rashnou Moradi broke her record later. However, the official notified that the Iranian duo's results were invalid because they were ten minutes late for the pre-competition recording the next day.

Lin Sitong was not happy about her victory. "I don't want to gloat," she said, "They have given so much, no less than I do."

-- Empathy: Volunteers shed tears for Iranian team

China's football team clinched the blind football title on Sunday after beating Iran 2-1 on penalties.

Yao Yechen, a volunteer who has been serving the Iranian team during the games, cried for his team. Iran coach Javad invited him to appear at a press conference, saying, "In the Asian Para Games, Paralympics and other events for disable athletes, the ultimate goal is to enjoy friendship, and now we became friends."

Yao, from Zhejiang Vocational and Technical College of Communications, has become increasingly confident in his volunteer work. "Players have praised us everyday, and we are learning from every second."

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)