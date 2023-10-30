Closing ceremony of 4th Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou, E China

Xinhua) 09:49, October 30, 2023

Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

The cauldron is seen during the closing ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

The flag of Asian Paralympic Committee and the Chinese national flag are seen during the closing ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

The Chinese national flag is raised during the closing ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

An artist performs during the closing ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

This photo shows the performance during the closing ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo shows the entry of countries and regions' flags during the closing ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

The cauldron is seen during the closing ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

An artist performs during the closing ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Jiang Yuyan (front), flag bearer of delegation of China, is seen during the closing ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Jiang Yuyan (L, front), flag bearer of delegation of China, waves to spectators during the closing ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Athletes parade during the closing ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

This photo taken on Oct. 28, 2023 shows the closing ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

This photo taken on Oct. 28, 2023 shows the closing ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

This photo taken on Oct. 28, 2023 shows the handover ceremony of the flag of the Asian Paralympic Committee during the closing ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

The extinguished cauldron is seen during the closing ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

This photo taken on Oct. 28, 2023 shows the closing ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

This photo taken on Oct. 28, 2023 shows the handover ceremony of the flag of the Asian Paralympic Committee during the closing ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

The Japanese national flag is raised during the closing ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

The flag of the Asian Paralympic Committee is lowered during the closing ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

