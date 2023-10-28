Home>>
Giant panda "Kuku" enjoys meal at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou
(Xinhua) 10:11, October 28, 2023
Giant panda "Kuku" enjoys its meal at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)
