Giant pandas, red pandas move into new houses at Chengdu's panda breeding facility

People's Daily Online) 09:24, December 15, 2021

Photo shows a giant panda in a new panda house it was just moved into, which is located in the recently extended area of the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding. (Photo courtesy of the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding)

Around 40 giant pandas and 10 red pandas have moved into new houses built in a newly extended area of the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, a non-profit research and breeding facility for giant pandas and other rare animals located in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The move started this November with due consideration for animal welfare. So far, most of the giant pandas that have already moved into their new homes have adapted to the new environment.

The extended part of the base is scheduled to open to the public for test operations in early 2022. Covering 169 hectares, the extension will bring the total area of the base to 238 hectares in all.

