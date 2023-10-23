From Cairo to Shanghai: An Egyptian's journey of love and opportunity through learning Chinese

October 23, 2023

2023 marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Over the past decade, many small-scale but impactful projects have been implemented, enhancing the well-being of people in participating countries. These projects have delivered tangible benefits, bringing happiness and a sense of security to residents.

In July 2023, a wedding ceremony took place in Karakol, eastern Kyrgyzstan. The bride, Beishebaeva Aidai, also known by her Chinese name Aidai, is a Kyrgyz woman and a Chinese language teacher at the Confucius Institute of Bishkek Humanities University.

The groom, Omar Ghobashy, referred to as Zhou Weilin in Chinese, is from Egypt and serves as a business manager for a Chinese company in the United Arab Emirates.

The wedding ceremony for Aidai and Zhou Weilin is held in Kyrgyzstan on July 3, 2023. Many attendees are associated with the Confucius Institute at Bishkek Humanities University. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

They first crossed paths and kindled a romance in China five years ago while both were earning master's degrees in Chinese at Tongji University in Shanghai.

After graduating, Aidai returned to Kyrgyzstan. Meanwhile, Zhou first went back to Egypt before moving to the UAE. Throughout this period, their primary mode of communication was in Chinese.

Finally, in the presence of family, friends, and teachers from the Confucius Institute, the couple from different continents exchanged vows in Kyrgyzstan.

In 2014, Zhou began his studies at the Faculty of Al-Alsun (Languages) at Ain Shams University in Egypt. Eager to hone his Chinese language skills further, he enrolled in a Chinese language and culture course at the Confucius Institute of Suez Canal University during his freshman summer break.

During that time, he cultivated a deep appreciation for Chinese culture. He successfully passed both the HSK level 3 and intermediate level exams, earning him a scholarship from the Confucius Institute. This scholarship paved the way for him to study Chinese language and literature at Tianjin Foreign Studies University located in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

Studying in China not only honed Zhou's proficiency in the language but also provided him with a deeper understanding of Chinese customs and culture. In 2018, he enrolled at Tongji University to pursue a master's in teaching Chinese as a second language. This chapter of his life also brought him love, as he met Aidai, a student from Kyrgyzstan, during his time at university.

Zhou Weilin (second from right) poses with colleagues in front of the Central Business District (CBD) project in Egypt's new administrative capital during the 2023 Chinese Spring Festival. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Zhou acknowledged that his pursuit of Chinese set the stage for all the enriching experiences that followed. He expressed profound gratitude for the chance to learn the language.

After completing his studies and returning to Egypt, Zhou joined China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) to work on the Central Business District (CBD) project in the country's new administrative capital in November 2021.

Led by CSCEC Egypt, the CBD project is a cornerstone of China-Egypt cooperation under the BRI. The project either directly or indirectly employs almost 30,000 local workers.

"The CBD project in Egypt's new administrative capital is viewed by many Egyptians as emblematic of the country's modernization. I take immense pride in being part of this project and contributing to my nation's progress," Zhou said.

Zhou specializes in overseas communication and cross-cultural integration. His responsibilities mainly involve spearheading school-business partnerships, coordinating cultural symposiums, and liaising with local governments, businesses, and educational institutions. Moreover, he aids in the planning and execution of video productions.

Zhou Weilin hosts the 2023 Spring Festival gathering of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) Egypt. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Three of his video contributions clinched accolades in the Belt and Road Initiative Short Video Contest sponsored by the Chinese Embassy in Egypt. Two other videos were showcased on China Central Television's website.

Zhou acknowledges that his active participation in the BRI's shared development profoundly influenced his personal journey.

He stated that China's advanced skyscraper construction techniques are steadily being imparted to Egypt's younger generation, enhancing the nation's infrastructure and construction industry.

