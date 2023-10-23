Breathtaking autumn scenery of Yuhu Lake in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 16:21, October 23, 2023

Breathtaking scenery of Yuhu Lake, also known as Jade Lake in Zhaosu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. The lake is located in the hinterland of the Tianshan glaciers in Xinjiang at an altitude of over 2,000 meters. (Photo: China News Service)

