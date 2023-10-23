China's paddler Xie Maosan claims 1st gold of 4th Asian Para Games

Ecns.cn) 16:00, October 23, 2023

Gold medalist Xie Maosan (C) of China, silver medalist Seryu Monika (L) of Japan and bronze medalist Sara Abdolmaleki of Iran attend the awarding ceremony for the Women's KL1 of Canoe during the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 23, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

China's Xie Maosan poses for a photo at the awarding ceremony for the Women's KL1 of Canoe during the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 23, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)