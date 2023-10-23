Silent rhythm: Deaf-mute cheerleaders inspire at Asian Para Games wheelchair basketball competition

By Wang Ruofan (People's Daily App) 15:07, October 23, 2023

At the 4th Asian Para Games wheelchair basketball competition, deaf-mute cheerleaders wowed the audience with fantastic dance moves. Guided by a conductor's cues, they showcased remarkable skills through precise, coordinated movements.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)