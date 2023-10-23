Home>>
Silent rhythm: Deaf-mute cheerleaders inspire at Asian Para Games wheelchair basketball competition
By Wang Ruofan (People's Daily App) 15:07, October 23, 2023
At the 4th Asian Para Games wheelchair basketball competition, deaf-mute cheerleaders wowed the audience with fantastic dance moves. Guided by a conductor's cues, they showcased remarkable skills through precise, coordinated movements.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.