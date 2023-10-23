Opening of 4th Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou

Ecns.cn) 15:59, October 23, 2023

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Dong)

