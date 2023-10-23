Opening of 4th Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Dong)
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Dong)
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Lv Ming)
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Breaking down barriers
- Opening of Para Games celebrated
- Silent rhythm: Deaf-mute cheerleaders inspire at Asian Para Games wheelchair basketball competition
- A robot dog guides torchbearer during Hangzhou Para Games torch relay
- Torch relay of 4th Asian Para Games starts in Hangzhou
- 4th Asian Para Games torch relay kicks off in Hangzhou's Chun'an
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.